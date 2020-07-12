$25.34 Million in Sales Expected for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will announce sales of $25.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.58 million and the lowest is $18.09 million. Assertio Therapeutics posted sales of $57.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $137.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.56 million, with estimates ranging from $133.81 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assertio Therapeutics.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 83.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,825. Assertio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

