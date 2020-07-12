$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

NASDAQ:LNG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

