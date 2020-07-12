1World (1WO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,591.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2,591.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01999422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115635 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

