1irstcoin (FST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,947.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $26,947.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01212431 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000860 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011007 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,766,004 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

