121,016 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

