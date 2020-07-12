$10.44 Million in Sales Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will report sales of $10.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.48 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $62.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 100.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,277. The company has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Livexlive Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

