$1.90 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report sales of $1.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 million and the highest is $2.45 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 million to $6.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.52 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $17.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BMRA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 447,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

