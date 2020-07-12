$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 661,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $120,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Globe Life by 51.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 261.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $19,820,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.