0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0010

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $335,799.35 and $27,330.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.88 or 0.05033034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033408 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

