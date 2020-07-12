0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a market cap of $4.31 million and $56,353.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002451 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

