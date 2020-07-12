$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.77. Mantech International posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Mantech International stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.71. 122,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 253,671 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $17,485,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $16,290,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 5,316.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.