-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $420,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,686.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

KOD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 268,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,046. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

