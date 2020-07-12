-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,124. The firm has a market cap of $370.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

