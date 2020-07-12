$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,212,609.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,798,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,592,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,876 shares of company stock worth $37,773,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $103,594,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $101.79.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

