$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

FLIR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,710. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FLIR Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.