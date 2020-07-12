$0.48 EPS Expected for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

