$0.27 EPS Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 101,517 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 491.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.