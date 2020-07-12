$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. Nextgen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

