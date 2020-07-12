-$0.02 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in HEXO by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HEXO by 2,612.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,566,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

