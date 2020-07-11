Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Critical Contrast

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -2.67% -5.46% -2.98% Zynga 4.58% -3.55% -1.90%

Innodata has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innodata and Zynga’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $55.86 million 0.62 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Zynga $1.32 billion 7.51 $41.92 million ($0.06) -173.00

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innodata and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 2 2 12 0 2.63

Zynga has a consensus target price of $9.84, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Innodata.

Summary

Zynga beats Innodata on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

