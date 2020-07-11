Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 6,850 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $888,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,096 shares of company stock valued at $153,906,015. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $275.87 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $278.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,585.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.