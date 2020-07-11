ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $64,685.20

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $64,685.20 and approximately $163.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.26 or 0.04943854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

