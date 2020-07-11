Zen Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $345,247.16 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $345,247.16 and $251.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032508 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00636467 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011924 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00382317 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

