ZB (ZB) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01969828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00186635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 542% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

