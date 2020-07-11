Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to “Hold”

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Matrix Service by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Matrix Service by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

