Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to “Buy”

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

JYNT opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Joint had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 66.44%. The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,682,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint by 9.8% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Joint by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joint by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

