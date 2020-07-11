Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $18,278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,779,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,381,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $8,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

