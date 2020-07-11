Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Sell

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,476,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,109,000 after buying an additional 142,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

