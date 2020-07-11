Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Strong Sell

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. G.Research dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

