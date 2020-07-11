Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to Sell

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LILA. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $104,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,635.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

