Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Strong Sell

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of KALA opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,917,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

