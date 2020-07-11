Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Yeti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

