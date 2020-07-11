Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.