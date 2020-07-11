XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $3.99

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $3.99. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 13,560,900 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $43,687.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
