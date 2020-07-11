XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $3.99

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $3.99. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 13,560,900 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $43,687.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of XpresSpa Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

