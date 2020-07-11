Worldline’s (WWLNF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. Worldline has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

