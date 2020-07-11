Workspace Group’s (WKP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 745 ($9.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 980.56 ($12.07).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 698.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 912.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Analysts expect that Workspace Group will post 4768.9047889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

