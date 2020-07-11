Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 745 ($9.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 980.56 ($12.07).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 621 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 698.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 912.08.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workspace Group will post 4768.9047889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

