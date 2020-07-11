Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 745 ($9.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 980.56 ($12.07).
Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 621 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 698.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 912.08.
In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
