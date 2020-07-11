Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,974,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $7,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.