Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $201.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

