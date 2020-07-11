Whittier Trust Co. Sells 83 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $109,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,597,000 after buying an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after buying an additional 390,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.40. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $236.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

