Whittier Trust Co. Sells 819 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

