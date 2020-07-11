Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,055 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

NYSE CAT opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

