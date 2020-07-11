Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 30,586 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,586 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $137.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

