Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Amgen by 12,542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 142,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 141,601 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $323,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Amgen by 18.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

