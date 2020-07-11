Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after buying an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after buying an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $255,912.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,192 shares of company stock worth $4,856,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.97. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

