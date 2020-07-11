Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mongodb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mongodb by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mongodb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mongodb by 26.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mongodb by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $228.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.15. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.