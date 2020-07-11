Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $202,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $198.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,257 shares of company stock worth $104,008,914. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

