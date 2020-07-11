Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

WST stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $236.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

