Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.90 and a 200 day moving average of $164.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

