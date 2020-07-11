Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 23,062 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.